It’s a measure to make sure that people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to have essential goods and services. This will allow the government to collect data on inventories, orders and supply constraints and allow the province to buy what is needed most and where to send them.

Support will also be available to other public entities, such as publicly funded social service agencies and municipalities if they choose to participate.

“Ontario is implementing critical and necessary measures to ensure that we are able to protect the health and well-being of Ontarians,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “This includes working with innovators and businesses across the province who can supply emergency products and cutting-edge solutions to support ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.”