MUSKOKA, ON-During the COVID-19 outbreak, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is urging people to look out for possible signs of child abuse.

Director of Communications with Family Connexions Melanie McLearon told the MyMuskokaNow.Com newsroom that since normal routines have been disrupted and everyone is inside a lot more, there is a cause for concern around the safety of a child. “We are definitely asking people in the community to continue to keep an eye out.”

McLearon is encouraging adults who may be feeling stressed about the closures caused by the virus to go seek help before they either do harm to themselves or others. “Everyone is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic differently. Some people will find it extremely stressful and that can cause issues that may put children in a risky situation.”

When asked about what people should be on the lookout for, Mclearon said that while there is no telltale sign of abuse, one of the things to be on the lookout for is a change in attitude. “Children who normally are very happy may be quiet and disconnected from others,” said McLearon.

She suggests that if you believe there might be a case of abuse, you should try and get in touch with the child and let them know that someone is there for them.

If you have a concern about a youth or child, you should call 1-800-461-4236 immediately and for more information, visit the Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions site here.