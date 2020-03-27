MUSKOKA, ON-Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has received new ventilators to help people with the COVID-19 virus.

MAHC CEO Natalie Bubela told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that they have procured four new ventilators, bringing the total up to 21 units across both the Bracebridge and Huntsville hospitals.

“This is specialized medical equipment and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario Health is working with hospitals including MAHC to develop a comprehensive critical care strategy,” said Bubela.

This plan aims to coordinate and guide the number of ventilators that go to specific hospitals across Ontario. It will also ensure the ability to transfer patients to the appropriate level of care when and if required.

For more information, visit the MAHC website here.