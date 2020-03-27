Muskoka, ON-Bracebridge and Canadian Blood Services are hosting an upcoming mobile blood donor event.

The event will take place on Monday, March 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bracebridge Sportsplex.

Although the Sportsplex is closed for normal operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be open in this exceptional case to collect blood for lifesaving patient care across Ontario.

In a news release, the town says the need for blood never stops, and patients rely heavily on these lifesaving donations.

Every day blood products are needed for patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatments, and to save lives following traumas such as motor vehicle accidents.

Bracebridge and Canadian Blood Services is asking donors to protect the health and safety of all involved by respecting a number of points.

When booking your appointment, you will be required to complete a pre-screening questionnaire to ensure you have been screened before.

The town is asking residents to respect physical distancing, noting that donors must not bring family members or friends with them.

Donor centres are places of wellness and those who donate are asked to follow rigorous hand hygiene before, during and after donations as well as maintaining a two-meter distance between one another.

Prospective donors will be carefully screened for any symptoms of illness before entering the donor centre as only healthy patients will be allowed to donate.

Donating blood in Canada continues to be safe as current evidence indicates COVID-19 is not transmitted by blood or blood products.

Donors will be asked to stay home if they are not feeling well and no walk-in donors will be accepted.

Canadian Blood Services is taking steps at its donor centres that include robust cleaning and infection-control practices to protect all donors, staff and volunteers.

You can book appointments at 1-888-2-DONATE, at blood.ca or on the GiveBlood app on mobile devices.