Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added 135 cases of COVID-19. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 993.

The province says all case details are pending.

Eight people have recovered, 18 people have died and almost 30,000 people have tested negative.