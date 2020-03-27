GRAVENHURST, ON-In order to help residents during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Town of Gravenhurst has extended its 2020 interim tax deadline.

Taxes that were supposed to have been paid by March 31st, have been moved to May 31st and taxes can be submitted by this date without suffering any penalties.

Town CAO Glen Davies said that municipal services are considered essential and the Town of Gravenhurst will continue to function on the advice of their healthcare partners.

For more information and how to submit your taxes during the outbreak, visit the town website here.