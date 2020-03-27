Muskoka, ON-Muskoka Lakes is joining a number of local townships in extending its property tax deadline.

To help residents and business owners with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Province of Ontario and District of Muskoka announced this week a deferral on the need for their portions of the Muskoka Lakes property taxes.

At the next council meeting, Muskoka Lakes town staff will bring forward a report recommending the waiving of penalties that would usually be charged for the non-payment of 2020 interim taxes that were due today.

The extension due date will be set for May 31.

Mayor Phil Harding says with both the District and Province providing flexibility to each taxpayer in Muskoka Lakes, he is confident their council will follow suit.

“Currently our Council has yet to schedule a meeting over the next few weeks, however, when possible and respecting social distancing with electronic meeting protocols, tax deferral will be our first item of business to confirm support of our community,” Harding said.

The due date for the interim property tax payment will remain for today.

Payments will continue to be accepted and processed by the Township.

Property owners that have the means to make their payment by the due date are encouraged to do so, as property taxes fund the many municipal services that must continue to be provided.

“The health of our residents and staff is our number one priority at this time,” added Harding. “We need money to continue to offer services like road maintenance and our fire service, but we also appreciate the economic realities people face in these unprecedented times. We will do what we can, and are asking the public to do their part and to – stay home, isolate and be safe.”

If you have any questions, a full list of up-to-date information on impacts to Municipal services as a result of COVID-19 can be found at muskokalakes.ca.

For more information visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.