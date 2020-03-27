Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a series of measures in order to support small and medium-sized businesses.

The payroll support has been raised to 75-percent to help employers cover salaries. It is retroactive to March 15th.

In order to help companies that are facing a cash crunch, the federal government is launching the Canada Emergency Business Account which will allow companies to apply for loans up to 40-thousand dollars, interest-free for a year. If needed up to 10-thousand dollars may be forgiven. The government is also waiving GST & HST payments and import and export duties until June.

More to come.