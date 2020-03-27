BRACEBRIDGE, ON-In order to help residents during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Town of Bracebridge has extended its tax deadline by two months.

The new deadline for people to submit their 2020 interim taxes is May 31st.

Town staff have also been directed to look into additional measures that could be taken to support residents as part of the 2020 final tax billing that is normally due August 31st.

Mayor Graydon Smith said that the impacts of the virus are far-reaching and are affecting people in many different ways, including economically. “Council has taken quick and decisive action to ensure we are not penalizing property owners if they are unable to make their interim property tax payment one time.”

If property owns are able to make their payments by March 31st, they are encouraged to do so.

For more information about making payments, you can visit the town’s website here.