The exterior of Huntsville's town hall is shown on June 5th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff.

HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Town of Huntsville is offering help to residents during the COVID-19 outbreak by extending the tax deadline without penalty.

What was supposed to be initially paid by March 31st, people can now wait until May 31st to file their interim taxes before suffering any penalties.

Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano said that the town is continuing to look for ways on how they can support the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This decision to extend the time for people to file their taxes was taken to support those most in need but if property owners are able to make their payments by March 31st, they are encouraged to do so.

For more information on how payments can be made during COVID-19, you can visit the town’s page here.