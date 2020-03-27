BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Three people have been charged by the Bracebridge OPP after a float trailer and a Caterpillar Skid Steer were stolen.

The arrests occurred on March 26th after police observed two vehicles on Lake Joseph Rd. that were towing a float trailer from the Orillia area and a Caterpillar Skid Steer that was taken from the Barrie area.

Both vehicles were stopped on Muskoka Rd 169 in the Muskoka Lakes Township and as a result, three people were arrested. The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit continued the investigation and they found the three accused had several charges dating back to the summer of 2019.

The 46-year-old, 39-year-old and 50-year-old from Bracebridge were charged with several counts of theft as well as breaking and entering and possessing break-in tools.

The accused are set to appear in court on June 9th.