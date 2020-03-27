Huntsville, ON-An Innisfil man has been arrested after police found two snowmobiles and a trailer that had been recently stolen from Deerhurst Resort.

On March 26, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit along with Huntsville OPP conducted a search warrant in Innisfil and found two Yamaha Apex 1000 snowmobiles, along with the trailer they were contained in.

The snowmobiles had been missing since March 7.

Following an investigation by Muskoka CSCU, police learned the location of one of the snowmobiles and executed a search at an address in Innisfil and as a result, one person has been charged and the property has been recovered.

50-year-old Viktor Riha is facing three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, three counts of altering, destroying and removing a vehicle identification number and for trafficking stolen goods under $5000.

He has since been released from custody and will appear in a Huntsville courtroom on June 10.