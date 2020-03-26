MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is advising people to be wary of transmitting the COVID-19 virus in their community.

Chief Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Charles Gardner said that there is community transmission in Muskoka despite the most recent local case being travel related. “We have every reason to believe that the virus is transmitting in the community and sometimes presentation can vary where one person has very mild symptoms but are still able to transmit COVID-19.”

Gardner said that because of the risk of transmitting the disease, it is important that people practise physical distancing to protect themselves and others from contracting the disease.

Gardner said in response to the people who are not taking the virus very seriously or for those who believe it will be over in a matter of weeks that we should expect the COVID-19 situation to last a couple of months.

For more information on how to protect yourself from the virus, go to the SMDHU page here.