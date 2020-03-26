MUSKOKA, ON-The Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) is reassuring parents that students are not required to learn during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Director of Education for the TLDSB Larry Hope told parents in a letter that while there has been confusion over the past two weeks, he does not expect students to engage in any formal academic learning while they are out of school.

Hope said that they are looking into equitable programs and resources that will be available to all students who are impacted by the closure of schools. “This includes consideration for families who do not have internet access or resources for any number of reasons.”

TLDSB is working with other boards across the province as well as the Ministry of Education to develop a plan that will provide support in a variety of ways that can be reasonably available to everyone.

For more information and a list of services available, visit the TLDSB website here.