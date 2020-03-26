HUNTSVILLE, ON-In order to help the vulnerable residents in Huntsville, a community group has been formed to deliver essential supplies.

Organized by the Faith Baptist Church, Pastor Andrew Hall told the MyMuskokaNow.Com newsroom that their volunteers will pick up anything from groceries to medication and deliver it to someone’s front door.

Hall confirmed that they are only operating out of Huntsville for now but that may change if they get more volunteers.

If you are interested in either helping out or receiving assistance, you can go to Faith Muskoka’s site here and fill out an application.

