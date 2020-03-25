Ontario is doling out more funding to help the province deal with COVID-19.

During a fiscal update, this afternoon at Queen’s Park, Finance Minister Rod Phillips announced a $17-billion aid package with $7-billion in direct supports and $10-billion in business and other tax deferrals.

Parents will see one-time payments of $200 for each student, $250 for each child with special needs students who are out of school to pay for unexpected school-related expenses.

Other measures include $74-million for personal protection equipment for frontline healthcare workers and job protective leave for employees in isolation, quarantine and those caring for children.

Phillips says Ontario will see a $20.5-billion deficit in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19.