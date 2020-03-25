Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer, Doctor. Barbara Yaffe said the reason why lab work is so backlogged is that the lab prioritizes testing for people in Healthcare, Long Term Care, homeless shelters, rural communities, and First Nations.

In the update, the province’s Chief Medical Officer said we can only beat the spread of COVID 19 with the full dedication of Ontarians to physical distancing measures.

Doctor David Williams said choosing to ignore these instructions is the quote “stupid thing to do.”

He says it is irresponsible and inappropriate for yourself, your family and especially for the vulnerable population.