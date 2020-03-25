Huntsville, ON-Huntsville council will be meeting for the first time electronically tomorrow.

On Tuesday, Mayor Karin Terziano spoke about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on residents and local businesses.

She says while there is some angst regarding the province’s announcement surrounding the closure of non-essential businesses, it’s in the best interest of the public.

“I’ve heard a little bit of pushback that some of the things staying open could be considered ‘non-essential’, but there are people who are in jobs right now in our area who would rather not be out there,” she said.

Terziano notes while she does have some concerns about the economic impact the virus is having, the first priority right now is the health and wellbeing of residents.

She says she’s also heard concerns regarding the town’s property taxes, which will be the lone agenda item when council meets.

“I think at the very least, there will be no penalties for not meeting the due date. So, in effect, it will be some sort of extension.”

Council will discuss during their Thursday meeting at 10 a.m.

You can live stream the meeting by heading to the town’s website.