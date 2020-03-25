MUSKOKA, ON-In order to properly help those who may have contracted the COVID-19 virus, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is in need of personal protective equipment (PPE).

To control the infection rates, hospitals are seeking donations that must be factory distributed and unopened.

New and unused items that MAHC needs include N95 Masks, procedure/surgical masks that loop around the ear, safety goggles, disposable fluid-resistant gowns, disposal non-latex gloves, and hand sanitizer.

If any local companies are interested in helping the hospitals, they can go to the MAHC site here or they can contact Amanda Brown at 705-645-4404 ext. 3193 or Cheryl Perry at 705-789-2311 ext. 2372.