Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added 100 new cases of COVID-19.

It is the largest increase in one day.

There are now 688 cases in the province.

Experts say this is to be expected as more people are getting tested. The Ontario government says nine people have died, eight people have recovered and over 24-thousand people have tested negative.