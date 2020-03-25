MUSKOKA, ON-Canadian Blood Services will not be accepting any donations at the Gravenhurst YMCA site as the facility has closed for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Set for March 31st, donors who had booked an appointment in Gravenhurst will be contacted and notified of the change.

Blood Donor Territory Manager for Simcoe Muskoka Elaine St. Pierre told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that they are still accepting donations by appointment at the Bracebridge Sportsplex on March 30th. “Following those requests from public health to maintain that physical distancing, at this time we are only able to accept people with appointments and not accepting walk-ins,” said Pierre.

She said that appointments help manage the number of people who are donating at a time and when people set times to give blood, they will also be asked screening questions to make sure they are healthy enough to donate.

For more information about setting appointments and giving blood, visit the Canadian Blood Services website here.