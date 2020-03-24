MUSKOKA, ON-The Chief Medical Officer of Health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has commented on the implications of the new non-essential businesses list.

Dr. Charles Gardner said during a press conference that this list helps slow the spread of the virus.

Gardner went on to say that people respond typically to the environment around them and act accordingly. “Its proven to be necessary to shut down public venues to get the message across.”

Gardner noted that people will be safer when they do not have a job that could potentially require them to be exposed to others.

The doctor said that right now it is important that we do everything we can to reduce transmission and flatten the curve.