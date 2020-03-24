MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering advice to people who are in self-isolation.

During a press conference with Dr. Charles Gardner the Chief Medical Officer of Health, he recommends that if you are in self-isolation, you should ask your friends and family for help. “There is no easy answer for this, people have to call upon their relatives or neighbours for assistance.”

If your family is not available to help, Gardner recommends that you make use of the available community services. “This has become a good chance for all of us to become very neighbourly and to think about people who are vulnerable.”

Gardner suggests that without risking your own health, consider helping someone who is in self-isolation.

For a list of services available in Muskoka visit the Ontario 211 site here.