The Ontario teachers’ strike could soon be over.

Earlier today, the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association announced their Council of Trustees had reached an agreement with the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario that would see strike action suspended.

In a release, OPSBA President Cathy Abraham says despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all parties have continued to work toward an agreement.

“All of the parties continued to work towards reaching a deal that will help to bring some stability to our system during what is obviously an unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation,” Abraham said.

The logistics of the agreement are being kept under wraps until a ratification vote by all parties.

Abraham adds teachers and education workers will be vital in guiding students through the challenging times ahead.

“This agreement is a recognition that we value the contribution they make to the educational experience of our students every day. We look forward to working together to ensure that we are able to provide an educational experience that is focused on the success and well-being of our students.”

For more information, you can visit the Trillium Lakelands District School Board website.

Updates are being provided as more information becomes available.