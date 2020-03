Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There are now almost six-hundred confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

In an update Tuesday morning, officials reported 85 new confirmed cases of the virus, the highest number reported in one day. That brings the provincial total to 588.

Eight people have died in Ontario after contracting the virus. Health officials say 10,000 people are under investigation for the virus with it now taking up to six days for results to come back.

Almost 20,000 people have tested negative.