The exterior of Huntsville's town hall is shown on June 5th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff.

HUNTSVILLE, ON-As a precautionary measure against spreading the COVID-19 virus, the Town of Huntsville is making adjustments to transit services.

Regular and specialized riding hours have been changed to 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and in order to practise social distancing, only six riders will be allowed on at a time. Riders will also not have to pay fares or swipe their transit passes until the end of April and transit will continue heightened sanitization by daily disinfecting their vehicles.

The town asks that if you feel unwell, do not board Huntsville Transit or mobility vehicles and if you board, be sure to clean your hands using the provided sanitizer.

Transit will still resume normal service to important locations.

For more information, visit the town website here.