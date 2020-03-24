MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka is changing waste collection services to help protect staff and the public during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Effective immediately, all garbage, recycling and green bin organic materials must be bagged, sealed and placed securely inside their respective bins. People are asked to not put any loose materials out for collection and to practise social distancing with garbage collectors.

The three bags a week curbside bi-weekly garbage limits remain in effect, green bin materials must be put in compostable bags and sorting recyclables is encouraged.

While many transfer stations remain open and operate during their regular hours, the Ridout (Dorset) Transfer Station is temporarily closed as well as all reuse buildings to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Longer delays at sites can be expected as only a limited number of people are allowed in certain areas to ensure social distancing.

The Bracebridge Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Facility is also temporarily closed and people are encouraged to hold onto their household hazardous waste and not put it into their garbage or drop it off at any closed facility.

When getting rid of your garbage, people are reminded to follow the advice of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and practise social distancing along with washing your hands thoroughly.

For more information about getting rid of your garbage, visit the district’s site here.