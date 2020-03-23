MUSKOKA, ON-The Bracebridge OPP has charged two drivers after they crashed their vehicles.

On March 15th, the OPP responded to a call about a vehicle that had driven off the road on Manitoba St. near Lone Pine Dr. and that its driver had walked away. Police found the 55-year-old driver from Muskoka Lakes and charged him with impaired driving, possessing cocaine and failing to stop after an accident.

On March 17th, OPP responded to a call on Muskoka Rd 169 near East Black Lake Rd. in Muskoka Lakes after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash. Officers found the driver asleep and arrested the 24-year-old from Moose Deer Point on impaired driving charges.

Both drivers have had their licenses suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded.

The 55-year-old is set to appear in court on April 7th and the 24-year-old is going to appear on June 2nd.