MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has addressed some of the questions about COVID-19 and its current situation in the region.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner said during a press conference that while there are no current confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka, it is safe to assume that there is some community transmission. “Everyone is Muskoka needs to practise social distancing, handwashing, self-isolation, and if people develop symptoms they need to follow up.”

When asked if Muskoka could see virus assessment centres in the near future, Gardner said that they are working with local health care partners and are aware of work that is being done to set up centres in Huntsville and Bracebridge in the next week or two.

The doctor went on to say that the assessment centres provide people with the chance to be looked at and possibly tested. He noted that the centres must be done in a way that does not endanger the health care environment. “Most family practises don’t feel equipped to be able to do this well without potentially exposing other patients to COVID-19.”

When asked if there should be any concern about people who come to their cottages to escape the virus, Gardner said that as long as they are isolated in their homes, it should not be an issue, “The possible problem is when people are travelling and they may be spreading the virus.”

Gardner said that one of his larger concerns is that if the disease spreads among the local population, it could lead to a surge that overwhelms the hospital system.

In order to best protect themselves, Gardner suggests that people be diligent and be aware of the current situation.

For more information, visit the health unit site here.