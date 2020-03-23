Ontario announced $200-million in new funding for municipalities to shore up food bank shelves, homeless shelters, and individuals. Municipalities that manage social services will be given the money to maintain services like shelters, food banks, emergency services, charities, and non-profits.

“Our government will spare no expense to protect the health and safety of all Ontarians,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We are doing our part to show the Ontario spirit and we will make sure no one gets left behind. Organizations across the province are doing critical work right now to help vulnerable Ontarians and these funds will allow them to directly help those who need it most.”

The money will be given to Ontario’s 47 municipal managers to give organizations, “We are acting quickly to support those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless during this unprecedented time,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “This funding will go straight to communities, who know best what the immediate needs are on the ground in their local shelters.”

Ontario has added 78 more cases of COVID-19, the largest single daily increase. There are now 503 cases in the province with six deaths and eight patients recovered. There have been over 19-thousand people test negative.