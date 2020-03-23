The exterior of Huntsville's town hall is shown on June 5th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff.

HUNTSVILLE, ON-In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Town of Huntsville has issued a safety warning for parks and open spaces and is no longer sanitizing playground amenities.

Effective immediately, the town is encouraging social distancing by asking people to refrain from using playground structures, benches, waste receptacles and park gates as they not being sanitized and the town confirmed that this is caused by the lack of staff they have available.

If you decide to visit parks and playgrounds, it is encouraged that you wipe down the equipment before and after you use it.

Manager of Parks and Cemeteries for the Town of Huntsville Colleen MacDonald reminds people that they should still go outside but follow the recommendations by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and socially distance yourself, avoid touching your face and clean your hands regularly.

For more information, visit the town’s website here.