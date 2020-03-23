MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed the second death in the region that could have been related to the virus.

The SMDHU has reported that a Barrie man in his 70’s who was being treated at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre for COVID-19 has died and was in close contact with the first virus-related death.

Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Charles Gardner said this incident speaks to the need to be more aware of the seriousness of the current situation than ever. “We as a community, as organizations and as individuals, need to work together to protect one another.”

The health unit has now confirmed that there are nine cases of COVID-19 in Simcoe Muskoka with the most recent case involving a woman in her late 30’s in Bradford West Gwillimbury who is being treated at the Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket.

People are being encouraged to socially distance themselves from others, avoid gathering in public settings and practise diligent hand washing.