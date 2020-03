Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has 47 new cases of COVID-19.

That brings the number of people in the province infected to 424.

Eight people have recovered and three people have died.

There have been 17,634 tests come back negative and 26,419 people tested.