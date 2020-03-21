The province of Ontario is launching a new website that will help the government, business and employees work together.

Ontario Together will remove barriers allowing Ontario’s manufacturing sector to redeploy in order to help produce ventilators, masks and swabs.

The website will help identify the province’s supply challenges and allow business owners to provide ideas about how to work together to meet demand.

“We’re ready to mobilize our manufacturing might to help the entire country and we want Ontario to become the workshop of Canada,” said Premier Ford. “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary efforts and we are already seeing people stepping up and offering to help out as we deal with this unprecedented situation. This is a true demonstration of Ontario Spirit.”