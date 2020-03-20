MUSKOKA, ON-Provincial parks are now closed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek said that as the situation quickly evolves, they want to ensure public safety by closing all Ontario provincial parks until April 30th.

Any person or groups with a reservation for arrival up to April 30th will be given a full refund.

The closing parks include Killbear, Oaster Lake, Grundy Lake, Massasauga, Sturgeon Bay, Hardy Lake, Ragged Falls, Arrowhead, Georgian Bay, Algonquin Park, and Six Mile Lake.

Superintendent for Algonquin Park Rick Stronks told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that while they realize how important it is to spend time in the wild, they are doing what they can to help the Ontario Government stop the spread of the virus. “We are going to continue to assess the situation and we encourage the public to check the Ontario Parks website for more updates.”

You can visit the Ontario Parks website here.