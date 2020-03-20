BRACEBRIDGE, ON-To encourage social distancing, the Town of Bracebridge has put up signs in parks and open spaces advising people of unsanitized amenities.

It was confirmed that all playground structures, benches, waste receptacles, and park gates are not being sanitized and this is due to the town not having the staff required to ensure that park facilities are being cleaned.

While the town is refraining people from using the facilities, if you decide to go to the park and use the equipment, it is encouraged that you wipe it down before and after you use it.

Residents are encouraged to go outdoors, utilize parks and open spaces and practise social distancing. Parks and Trail Foreperson for the town Gillian Mitchell said that by working together to keep playspaces and recreational facilities clean, the community can help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, visit the Bracebridge website here.