BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Mayor Graydon Smith is encouraging any non-essential businesses that they should close.

“Non-essential businesses may not be generating that much traffic or revenue, so it is an opportunity for people to stay at home,” said Smith.

Smith said during his Facebook live address that the town has been working with its municipal partners to coordinate a response and is continuing conversations with upper levels of government.

In a follow-up interview, Smith confirmed that coordination between towns is on-going and important. “When we have been closing municipal buildings, we let our partners know. We don’t want to have one municipality doing one thing and another doing something else.”

The Mayor was not able to confirm if there would be any assessment centres coming to the area and Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare was unable to comment at the time of publication.