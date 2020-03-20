GRAVENHURST, ON-A new community group is running errands for people who are in self-isolation.

Adam Crockatt, one of the organizers of the new Gravenhurst Caretageon Group told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that they are starting services today and will help people run errands like picking up groceries or medication. “We are here to help people who are in isolation who can’t otherwise go out and run errands, we are just trying to help them do those things.”

The process works by people calling ahead of time to a grocery store or pharmacy to leave their credit card information, once a call is made to the group a volunteer will then be dispatched to go retrieve it and leave it at the callers’ door. “This is new territory for us and if the payment does not work, then we will find a way around it,” said Crockatt.

The group is currently only operating in Gravenhurst but when asked if they would consider expanding into other towns, Crockatt said that if they had more volunteers they would be more than willing to do so.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can reach out via their email at Gravenhurst2020@gmail.com and to place an order, call 705-710-4542.