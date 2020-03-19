GRAVENHURST, ON-The Town of Gravenhurst has set up five sandbag pick up locations for residents who are experiencing high water levels.

These locations are Cowbell Lane, Severn River Rd., Sunshine Court, Muskoka Bay Park, and the Municipal Public Works Yard on Crawford Rd.

Mayor Paul Kelly said the Gravenhurst Emergency Management Team has been meeting regularly since January in preparation for the annual spring thaw. “Town emergency planners are in constant communication with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Trent Severn Waterway and are prepared to deal with high water levels to the best extent possible should they occur.”

Residents and visitors are asked to be extremely diligent when venturing out near waterways and travelling along roads. Conditions can change quickly, sometimes within only a matter of a few hours.

For more information on sandbag pick up locations, visit the Town of Gravenhurst website here.