MUSKOKA, ON-A new assessment centre for COVID-19 has opened up in Orillia today.

Located in the Kiwanis building at the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, the centre is open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Run by the memorial hospital, the entire process will be done through a drive thru and nurses will administer tests while you are in your vehicle. If further action is needed, the patient will go inside the building to be swabbed and given instructions on how to self-isolate at home.

Before you visit the centre, people are asked to self assess themselves to see if you have the symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The self-assessment tool can be used here.

When you visit the clinic, be sure to stay in your car until asked to enter the building to help reduce the risk of passing the virus.