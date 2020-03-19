HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Huntsville OPP has seized a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop.

On March 18th, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit conducted two traffic stops during an investigation at around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 60 in the Town of Huntsville. These traffic stops led the police to arrest two people for possessing drugs with one of them on an outstanding warrant.

A search showed a loaded .40 calibre handgun, several grams of cocaine and nearly $2,700 in cash.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga and the 38-year-old from Huntsville are appearing for bail today.