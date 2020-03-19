MUSKOKA, ON-The OPP in Muskoka is employing measures against COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Detachment Commander of Bracebridge OPP Michael Burton told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that their doors are now closed to the public and will be performing enhanced screening and limited criminal record checks.

Burton said that when a call is made to the OPP the responder at the detachment will ask a series of screening questions to make see if there are any risk factors they should be made aware of in relation to the virus. “The person on the phone call will figure out what the caller is asking of us and if it is a call for service that a police officer may need to respond, then we are asking those screening questions that are pretty standard for other emergency services.”

When asking about limiting criminal record checks, Burton said that since they have closed their doors they will not be doing any non-important checks. “Sometimes when people volunteer they have to go to their local police detachment and ask for a criminal record check if it is absolutely required we will talk to the person who requested it.”

When asked if these changes will impact any of the OPP’s important duties to the community, Burton said that all essential services will still be available and active.