MUSKOKA, ON-LCBO’s across Muskoka are adjusting their hours to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Bracebridge LCBO Manager Kevin Moore told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that the new hours are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

When asked about how this hour adjustment will help stop the spread of the virus, Moore said it will reduce exposure.

LCBO said on their website that this measure follows their previous action of elevated store cleaning and sanitization protocols.