MIDLAND, ON-The Walmart in Midland is currently closed for a possible case of COVID-19.

Walmart VP of Corporate Affairs Rob Nicol said that they are working with public health officials to confirm if one of their associates tested positive for the virus. “We are in touch with them and providing support to them and the store’s associates.”

Nicol said that given the serious nature of the incident and on the advice of public health authorities, they have taken precautionary measures and have done a deep cleaning of the store.

Update:

Nicol said in an email that they were informed of a presumptive case of the virus late yesterday that related to one of their associates.

After consulting public health officials they have opened up the Midland store.

Nicol said that for the time being, the store will have reduced hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day of the week.