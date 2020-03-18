MUSKOKA, ON-The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) for Muskoka-Parry Sound is continuing to offer services despite closing their doors for COVID-19.

Executive Director of CMHA for Simcoe Muskoka Diane Brown-Demarco told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that they will still be able to help people over the phone and if necessary, in person. “We are asking people to call so we can screen them before we meet with them and provide support if someone is ill.”

Brown-Demarco said that the screening will ask questions revolving around symptoms, if they have travelled outside of Canada and if they have been in contact with someone who has the virus.

She said this is to ensure that they can avoid coming in contact with and spreading the virus.

Brown-Demarco said that for the patients who need in-person support, they will be screened ahead of time before they can be seen.

The Bracebridge office can be contacted at 705-645-2262, Sundridge can be reached at 705-384-5392 and the Parry Sound number is 705-746-4264.