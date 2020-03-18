MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed another case of COVID-19 in the region.

According to the Ontario Government website, the person infected in a man in his 60’s and is self-isolating after coming back from Austria.

More information is expected to come out later today.

Update:

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is following up with the contacts of this new case after he approached the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital on March 16th.

The health unit was not able to confirm if the man was from Orillia, only that he was being treated there.

Medical Officer of Health with the health unit Dr. Charles Gardner said that they are checking on the contacts of this new case to see who should self-isolate.