MUSKOKA, ON-Muskoka Brewery has closed its doors to the public for the COVID-19 outbreak.

The brewery said in a Facebook post that to ensure a safe area to brew beer and to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, they will be closing their doors to the public until April 3rd.

Company President Todd Lewin said that they did not make this decision lightly but nothing matters more than the safety of their staff and guests. “Believe it or not, we love making beer as much as you love drinking it, so we will continue production with extra precautions.”

The brewery said they will be reassessing their situation regularly and will share updates if anything changes.