MUSKOKA, ON-The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted Muskoka Pride to postpone their activities.

One of the Board of Directors for Muskoka Pride Shawn Forth to told the MyMyskokaNow.com newsroom that the March 21st Muskoka Queer Film Festival and smaller events like their coffee socials have been postponed until they feel it is safe to meet in groups again.

While no date has been set for when activities will resume, Forth said that they are following the government recommendations and making sure no one is putting themselves at risk.