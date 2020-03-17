BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has temporarily suspended fare payment for Bracebridge transit and mobility.

Starting on March 18th, other changes will be introduced as well. These will include those who are not feeling will not be allowed on transit, riders will practice social distancing in an attempt to spread themselves out, only eight riders will be allowed at a time, and heightened sanitization practises will continue on transit in the form of more frequent cleaning and available hand sanitizer.

For more information call Bracebridge Transit and Mobility at 705-645-5264.