MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed the death of a Barrie man that could have been related to COVID-19.

The man who was being treated at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie was confirmed to have come in contact with the region’s third case.

The 77-year-old man was not a confirmed case of COVID-19 when he was alive but during the investigation after his death, the virus was found in his system.

SMDHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner said that while unfortunate, given the current situation in Ontario, they are not surprised by the news. “It is further evidence that we need to continue, as a community, to work together and follow public health measures so that we protect the people who are most vulnerable and flatten the curve of this disease.”